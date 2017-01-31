Melbourne

London copper traded little changed below recent eight-week peaks on Monday as China´s week-long Lunar New Year holiday drained the markets of liquidity and direction. The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for the Lunar New Year holiday through to Feb. 2. Trading will reopen on Feb. 3."With the Chinese market closed, we expect commodity markets to be relatively subdued this week," ANZ said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.3 percent to a $5,884 a tonne by 0657 GMT, following a 0.7 percent gain in the previous session.

Copper last week neared the $6,000 a tonne mark, supported by a drawdown in LME inventories this year.

Pices hit $5,981.50 a tonne on Thursday, which was the loftiest since Nov. 28. "Copper prices rose after inventories on the LME fell by nearly two percent to 263,800 tonnes. They are also down nearly 65,000 tonnes since the start of the year," noted ANZ.

