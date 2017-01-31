Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange witnessed normal trading on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,650/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,127/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,785/maund and Rs7,272/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said lint prices in the local market continued to remain high along with prices in the US and India, while China is going through seasonal holidays. "The market is likely to continue to witness high prices in the coming days, as millers opted for buying amid higher international prices," he said. "Good quality cotton is receiving better rates."

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 9,000 bales in between Rs5,600/maund to Rs7,000/maund from seven stations that included Daharki, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Dahranwala, Mian Channu, Marrot and Fort Abbas.

