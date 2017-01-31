Tokyo Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing production in the United States that could partly offset output cuts by OPEC and other producers.

Uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. policy also broadly weighed on financial markets after President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs that sparked criticism at home and abroad.

But oil trading was quiet with several Asian countries, including China, on holiday for the Lunar New Year. London Brent crude for March delivery had dropped 28 cents to $55.24 a barrel by 0657 GMT, after settling down 72 cents on Friday.

NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 23 cents at $52.90 a barrel. The U.S. weekly oil and gas rig count from Baker Hughes showed that U.S. drillers added 15 oil rigs last week, bringing the total count to 566, the most since November 2015.

Oil down was posted in Business of TheNews International on January 31, 2017