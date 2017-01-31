Bengaluru

Gold prices edged up on Monday on a weaker dollar and as uncertainty over US policy under President Donald Trump stoked safe-haven demand, although gains were curbed with many in Asia on holiday for the Lunar New Year.

Spot gold had risen 0.18 percent to $1,193.31 per ounce by 0526 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.39 percent at $1,192.8.

Trump´s administration on Sunday tempered a key element of his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries in the face of mounting criticism even from some prominent Republicans and protests that drew tens of thousands in major American cities.

"We´ve seen a rise in the amount of safe-haven buying in the past few weeks around the critical uncertainty in the U.S. and Europe, and the executive order signed by Trump has raised the uncertainty even higher," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

