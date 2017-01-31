Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar fell on Monday, nudged off a one-week high against a basket of currencies after Treasury yields declined on data showing the U.S. economy growing more slowly than expected.

Underlying concerns over U.S. President´s Donald Trump´s protectionist trade stance also cut short the dollar´s stay at the one-week peak, with a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries imposed at the weekend adding another layer of uncertainty.

The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 114.410 yen after it rise on Friday to 115.380, its highest since Jan. 20.The euro added to Friday´s modest gains and was last 0.3 percent higher at $1.0733."The weak U.S. GDP is doing the dollar no favours.

But it also takes courage to keep buying the dollar considering what Trump has said about the kind of a currency policy he could pursue," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.

Trump, who favours bilateral trade deals instead of multilateral agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), late last week proposed clauses preventing currency manipulation in bilateral trade agreements.

The proposal was seen putting pressure on U.S. trade partners to accept a weaker dollar.

