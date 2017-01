James Woods

Quite a lot of it was brushed off as campaign rhetoric, but Trump is following through and this renews concerns about a trade war with China that would significantly affect both Asian and the global economy

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182825-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182825-Point-of-View.