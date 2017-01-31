SYDNEY: U.S. wheat prices on Monday fell to their lowest in 18 days, dragged down by ample global supplies.

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.54 percent at $4.18-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching their lowest since Jan. 12 at $4.17. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Friday.

The most active soybean futures fell 0.41 percent to their weakest since Jan. 13 at $10.41 a bushel. Soybeans closed Friday little changed. The most active corn futures eased 0.21 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel, having ended down 0.34 percent in the previous session.

Wheat prices in western European markets were little changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival exporters kept a lid on the market. Wheat and corn markets have also been under pressure from rising political tension between the United States and Mexico, a major importer of U.S. grain. Mexico was the top buyer of U.S. corn in the 2015-16 marketing year and the No. 2 buyer of U.S. wheat, according to USDA data. Traders were also monitoring the harvest in Brazil´s top-producing state of Mato Grosso, where rains have slowed the pace of fieldwork.

