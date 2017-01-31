KARACHI: Stocks suffered their biggest fall in the year on Monday and sunk almost two percent, as investors dumped stocks indiscriminately on market talks that the regulator planned a crackdown against big non-compliant brokers, dealers said.

“Equities corrected on first trading day of the week with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing below 49,000 level on panic amid rumors of aggressive action by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) against brokers that were warned recently over compliance issues primarily related to financing,” Elixir Securities said in a post market note.

The KSE-100 shares index shed 1.98 percent or 991.53 points to close at 48,972.24 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 1.96 percent or 528.27 points to end at 26,386.17 points.

As many as 430 scrips were active of which 84 advanced, 335 declined and 11 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 389.735 million as compared to 597.964 million shares a day earlier.

“Market opened on a positive note and rallied in the intraday trading but came under selling pressure during the latter hours,” JS Global said in its report. Stocks opened positive as Oil & Gas Dev Co (OGDC) (up 1.6 percent) led the gains after the government’s decision to defer planned 5.0 percent stake sale; this move possibly pushed investors to cover back positions sold earlier in hopes of squaring lower as part of the deal.

On the other hand, wider market witnessed a steady decline on reports of institutional sellers while panic gripped mid-day on rumors of SECP action against brokers on non-compliance. Sharp swings and trading range of over 1,500 points tested nerves and kept value hunters at bay as unlike most previous declines, no major support was seen on the downtrend.

K-Electric Limited (KEL) (down 3.9 percent) led volumes and was hit hard after testing record high on Friday as investors booked gains while wider market saw a significant decline in volumes that were lower by 31 percent versus previous week's average.

Going forward, analysts see stocks to open lower and recommend caution as rumors of SECP crackdown can further dampen mood and push retail investors away in the shorter term. However institutional led buying is likely to counter fears primarily in index names and sideboards while chartists also eye channel support near current levels.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Unilever Foods up by Rs100 to end at Rs6000/share and Thal Industries up Rs20.53 to end at Rs554.98/share. Companies reflecting highest losses include Wyeth Pakistan down Rs224.45 to Rs4264.63/share and Sanofi Aventis down Rs109.33 to end at Rs2490.67/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited with a turnover of 54.761 million shares. The scrip shed 42 paisas to close at Rs10.25/share. Aisha Steel Mill was second with a turnover of 19.493 million shares. It shed 87 to end at Rs23.17/share. TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 17.061 million shares. It shed Rs2.86 to finish at Rs54.47/share.

