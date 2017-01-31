KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has issued notices to trade bodies associated with the oil and gas business, seeking copies of their registration with the agencies or departments concerned.

An official said the authority had received complaints that certain illegal and unregistered trade associations are representing the industry at various for a, including Ogra.

Ali Haider, senior vice chairman of the All Pakistan LPG Distribution Association, in a complaint submitted that they are the only trade body in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry, which was granted licence by the Directorate General Trade Organizations of the Ministry of Commerce.

“We are representing all the supply chain and stakeholders involved in LPG industry and have been cooperating with the authority for the elimination of some ill practices, including manufacturing and selling of substandard cylinders, cross filling of cylinders and import of substandard LPG,” Haider wrote in a letter to the Ogra chairperson. The All Pakistan LPG Distribution Association vice chairman submitted that Irfan Khokhar, claiming to be the chairman of LPG Distributors Pakistan, had no representation in the LPG industry, which needs to be investigated. Consequently, Ogra has issued a letter to Khokhar to provide proof of their registration and legal status.

0



0







Ogra asks trade bodies to provide proof of legal status was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182819-Ogra-asks-trade-bodies-to-provide-proof-of-legal-status/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ogra asks trade bodies to provide proof of legal status" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182819-Ogra-asks-trade-bodies-to-provide-proof-of-legal-status.