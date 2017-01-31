Consumer loans soar threefold to Rs46.1 billion in July-Dec

KARACHI: Banks’ consumer loans soared more than three times to Rs46.1 billion in the first half the current fiscal year as decades-low interest rate piqued people interest in low-cost funds to own automobiles and houses, the central bank data showed on Monday.

Consumer loans rose exactly 365 percent over Rs9.9 billion released under the same portfolio in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Analysts said banks are witnessing a considerable rise in demand for personal loans and other secured credit, signaling that the economy is gaining momentum.

“The decline in weighted average lending rates of banks, which are flush with liquidity,” a banker said. “Improvement in standards of living of households is pushing up consumer loans portfolio.” The State Bank of Pakistan, in its fresh two-month monetary policy announcement, kept the key interest unchanged at 5.75 percent, at least four-decade low.

The central bank aimed at driving economic growth further in a muted inflationary scenario. The State Bank didn’t release the breakup of consumer loans disbursed during the July-December period of 2016/17.

Analysts, however, believed that auto financing must have been the real catalyst. Home loans would play second fiddle to it. Quarterly trends, they said, showed that auto and house credit had major shares in the total consumer loans of Rs7.8 billion in July-September 2016/17.

A total of 85,901 new cars were sold during the first half of 2016/17. Through car sale was marginally lower than 89,824 units sold in the comparable period, yet growing demand of imported used cars ate into the new car market share. Analysts said auto financing has been on the rise since the last few years and its share in consumer loans is increasing as well.

Likewise, a massive housing units’ shortfall always keeps the home demand high. With declining interest rate, people are tapping into the low-cost banking money. Analysts said credit cards and loans for consumer durables, however, must have attracted less number of borrowers. Usually, banks charge high interest rates on these categories compared with auto and housing loans.

“Low interest rates have come into play as far as consumer and corporate lending is concerned,” a banker said. The SBP’s figures showed that bank credit to private sector rose to Rs296.4 billion between July 1, 2016 and January 13, 2017 compared with Rs231.1 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

“Declining real interest rates are positive for private demand for bank credit,” said Bilal Khan, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank. “As such, the latest data, reflecting a pickup in bank lending to the private sector, is in line with our expectations for higher GDP growth in FY17 as well as the strength of domestic demand in the Pakistani economy.”

The State Bank projected the growth rate between five to six percent for the current fiscal year in line with the finance ministry’s target of 5.7 percent. The growth rate was recorded at 4.7 percent – the highest rate in the past eight years – for the last fiscal year of 2015/16.

The World Bank increased its growth forecast for Pakistan to 5.2 percent for fiscal year 2017, 0.7 percent up from its earlier projection, while International Monetary Fund projected the GDP growth at five percent for FY17.

