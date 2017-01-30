Crisis-like situation looming over ECP as three PECs retiring next month

ISLAMABAD: A crisis-like situation is looming over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as three of its four provincial election commissioners (PECs) will retire next month.

The PEC Punjab Masud Ahmad Malik will bow out on February 01, followed by Musarrat Khan, PEC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 05 while Balochistan Election Commissioner Sultan Bayazeed will retire on February 12. PEC is a grade-21 post.

Tanveer Zaki, who is having the charge of the provincial election commissioner Sindh, is in fact an officer of Grade-20 but enjoys the charge of Grade-21 officer. He will also be retiring in mid-June this year.

“Indeed a vacuum will be created in the wake of bowing out of these key officers, who plan and execute poll-related matters and strategies in the federating units. Apparently, there is no whisper of giving them extension,” said a senior ECP official, when The News approached him on telephone for his comment on the impending developments.

He pointed out that if one takes the example of even a district election commissioner, the Rawalpindi’s poll officer is presently burdened with as many as 22 cases in courts and when it comes to handling an entire province, the job demands related background, enough experience and exposure.

In the pool of some 200 officers in the ECP, just five are in Grade-21, including the four PECs, who will be no more with the electoral body within six months. The fifth is Additional Secretary Fida Muhammad, who was transferred to the ECP Secretariat in Grade-21, whereas he is Grade-20 officer, the ECP sources explained.

According to sources, approved posts in Grade-21 are 10 but the Election Commission has just five officers in that grade. There are presently three officers in Grade-20, while another three are expected to be promoted shortly from Grade-19 and this will bring the tally of officers in Grade-20 to six.

“Even if those to be promoted in Grade-20 are posted as provincial election commissioners, they will need rigorous training and exposure to handle matters at the provincial level and hence this seems impossible that they will be given charge of provincial poll chiefs in the given situation,” the sources maintained.

It goes without saying that the Election Commission will be left with no other option but to induct officers on deputation from other ministries or departments, having no experience or expertise to serve in this constitutional body. Already, the incumbent ECP Secretary Babar Yaqub Fateh Muhammad in Grade-22 is on deputation and has been given an extension. Similarly, the director general administration here at the Election Commission Secretariat is also on deputation.

“We have already initiated a process to get services of five-six officers of Grade-21 from the Establishment Division in view of the posts of provincial election commissioners’ falling vacant next month,” said another ECP official when asked about the commission’s plan to tackle the issue of key retiring officers.

