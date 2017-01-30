Achieving SBP’s strategic goals

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the World Bank (WB) has inked an agreement on technical cooperation for achieving the strategic goals under the SBP’s vision 2020, a statement said on Sunday.

This is the first such agreement signed by the World Bank on reimbursable advisory services (RAS) with any country in South Asia. The signing ceremony was held after a meeting between Governor SBP Ashraf Mahmood Wathra and CEO World Bank Kristalina Georgieva on January 28.

SBP Strategic Plan (2016-2020) has been framed and built around to focus on resolution of strategically important issues facing Pakistan’s economy and financial sector.

While Pakistan has made significant improvements in its economic fundamentals in recent years, the SBP strategic plan has been developed against a backdrop of continuing challenges and a need to foster a greater intermediation role for the financial sector.

The six strategic goals of SBP aim to enhance monetary policy; strengthen the financial system stability regime; improve the efficiency, effectiveness & fairness of the banking system; Increase financial inclusion; develop robust payments systems; & strengthen SBP’s organisational efficiency and effectiveness.

The World Bank’s engagement in the financial sector is a combination of financial, advisory, knowledge, and convening services, and is complemented by investments and private sector engagement by International Finance Corporation (IFC). Under the agreement, SBP and the World Bank have agreed on a well-defined work program, including specific outputs.

The technical cooperation program is anticipated to have several components such as development and implementation of a risk based supervision framework; implementation of an enterprise risk management framework; strengthening of cybersecurity etc. The program will have an initial duration of three years, with yearly reviews to discuss overall effectiveness of the program, monitor deliverables and the achievement of results.

0



0







SBP, WB ink accord on technical cooperation was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182767-SBP-WB-ink-accord-on-technical-cooperation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SBP, WB ink accord on technical cooperation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182767-SBP-WB-ink-accord-on-technical-cooperation.