TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) spokesman and former senator Zahid Khan Sunday said Jamaat-e-Islami raised the slogan of Jihad at the time of Soviet invasion of Afghanistan but it did not condemn the US invasion of Afghanistan just for the sake of dollars.

The comity of nations had been busy changing their foreign policies in view of the changing circumstances, he said, adding, "Today Pakistan is facing isolation but the rulers are not ready to revisit foreign policy," he told a gathering in connection with the death anniversaries of party founders Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan.

ANP central leader Zahir Shah Khan, district Lower Dir president Hussain Shah Yousafzai, senior vice-president Muhammad Ayub Khan, general secretary tehsil Balambat Malak Ikramuddin, Murad Khan of Pakhtun Students Federation (PSF), Arsalan Khan of National Youth Organisation (NYO) and noted lawyer Hazrat Rahman also spoke on the occasion."Forty years ago, ANP founder Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan had predicted that Pakhtuns would be divided under a conspiracy," Zahid Khan said and added that all predictions of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan had come true as war had been imposed on Pakhtuns to annihilate them.

He said the nation was being hoodwinked in the name of PanamaLeaks as the poor segments of society could hardly manage a loaf of bread. Zahid Khan said the government's silence over imposition of ban on entry of citizens of seven Islamic countries by the US was not understandable as it could slap the ban on Pakistan too. The ANP leader claimed that the ANP, during its tenure, gave own name to Pakhtuns and rendered matchless sacrifices for sake of peace.

