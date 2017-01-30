Imran has become politically and mentally bankrupt: Marriyum

Kh Asif says Imran invested charity money in Muscat, France

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the PTI chief Imran Khan has become politically and mentally bankrupt.

She said Pakistan would continue its march towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. She said that all the international survey reports had been declaring Pakistan a developing economic power while Imran Khan was giving a wrong impression that the country was bankrupt, which in fact showed his enmity to it.

“If this progress is not digested by you (Imran), then you are incurable,” Marriyum said. She said one can only have pity on his mental condition. She said Imran had made the accountably commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) dysfunctional. “Who would provide justice to the KP people?” she questioned. She said Imran’s hatred for Pakistan and his unending lies were the biggest problems the country was facing right now. She said the development works which Imran was now going to initiate in KP had been executed in Punjab 10 years ago.

Marriyum said biometric system had been installed in the schools of Punjab about a decade ago while the healthcare system which Imran boasted of for political point scoring was in fact a gift from Nawaz Sharif. The minister said it was heartening that Imran was emulating the programmes already launched by the federal and Punjab governments in health, education and sports sectors.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan not to let his prejudice for Nawaz Sharif drag him to the extent that he becomes the enemy of the country. She questioned as to when Imran would learn valuing his country as he was claiming that he became a cricketer while in England. She predicted that Imran would soon leave the country forever.

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said the PTI chief had invested charity amount for business activities in different countries including, Muscat and France. Talking to a private news channel, he said cases of corruption in charity and attacking parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV) were being pleaded in the court against Imran.

The minister said the scuffle in parliament was planned by the PTI as its member Shah Mehmood Qureshi had chanted provocative slogans against the prime minister. He said the PTI had made commitment in Business Advisory Committee meeting that two members from the treasury benches and one from opposition will address parliament but later it violated the agreement.

To a query, he said Pakistan has commitment with Saudi Arabia that it would protect the Harmain Sharifain in any danger.He said according to the 1982 act, 1,000 Pakistani soldiers of different corps, including medical, were present in Saudi Arabia for various purposes but not for combat.

