KOHLU: Huge quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from banned organisation Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) hideout by Frontier Corps (FC) and security agencies Sunday, the ISPR said.

Security forces conducted the operation in Peshi area in Kahan, Balochistan. The discovered weaponry includes 70 RPG shells and missile launchers, 12 rocket fuses and mortar bombs, five bundles of detonating cords, thousands of rounds of different types and various destructive materials as well.

Twenty rockets and 14 fuses were also found at the site. IGFC Maj-Gen Nadeem Anjum supervised the operation. Earlier, FC Balochistan along with other LEA apprehended 81 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition, foiling terrorist actions. ISPR had said security forces are also engaged in area domination and counter terrorism operations in the zone of Quetta in Sibi, Sui, Dalbandin, Kahan zone. A large number of terrorists belonging to BRA and BLA have surrendered to security forces bringing stability to the areas.

0



0







Arms, ammunition recovered from BLA hideout: ISPR was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182764-Arms-ammunition-recovered-from-BLA-hideout-ISPR/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Arms, ammunition recovered from BLA hideout: ISPR" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182764-Arms-ammunition-recovered-from-BLA-hideout-ISPR.