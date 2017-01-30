ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said on Sunday that right under the nose of the state, people had disappeared but nobody dared question the state if they were guilty; proper judicial proceedings should be initiated according to the Constitution and law of the land. He expressed these views at the first-ever Urdu Literary Festival organised by Parveen Shakir Trust in connection with 39th anniversary of poetic collection ‘Khushboo’ of the late poetess. He said that unfortunately, the state by way of deliberate action, killed the culture of literature in Pakistan. “Literature gives birth to new thinking, tolerance, and compassion and perhaps state was not ready to accept these things,” Rabbani remarked.

