Provincial census commissioners complain about interference

ISLAMABAD: The Provincial Census Commissioners (PCCs) have conveyed written and verbal complaints to the federal government about continuous interference of functional member census of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) based in Islamabad into their affairs, making it hard for them to supervise the upcoming 6th population census in the country.

They also raised complaints about lacking of administrative and financial powers as funds were available through provision of budget but they were unable to spend it owing to lack of powers. Their administrative control is weak as they are unable to hire any peon so it is making difficult to supervise such an important exercise.

“This state of affairs has made it difficult for PCCs to supervise the upcoming 6th population census operation,” one provincial census commissioner has conveyed to the federal government in written complaint. Another PCC told the Center in verbal complaint that they are facing difficulties to discharge their responsibility, so timely intervention is required to hold the upcoming population census in smooth manner.

Although one of the major stumbling block was removed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) who had recently approved sparing of 200,000 army personnel for supervising and ensuring foolproof security for holding the upcoming census exercise, now certain administrative bottlenecks are creating irritants in the way for holding the smooth census exercise for which the federal government will have to take bold steps to remove all difficulties in the way of census exercise.

Regarding lack of administrative and financial powers by the PCCs, they stated that in the absence of such powers where the Provincial Census Commissioner cannot transfer even a peon or grant a single day casual leave to his subordinates, how would be possible to supervise such a big exercise of population census.

They further stated that same is the case of financial powers where PCCs are not competent to hire a single vehicle for transportation of census materials, how it was possible for supervising other conduct of business in provinces to undertake census exercise.

It was also complained that the vehicles procured out of census funds were handed over to the officers not belonging to Population Census responsibilities. This illogical allocation of vehicles has hampered the population census operation. Whenever they were asked to return these vehicles, these officers were reluctant to do so. In such circumstances, there is need for immediate remedial measures to avoid further delays in the census exercise.

The government decided to conduct the upcoming census in two phases starting from March 15, 2017 in selected districts of the all provinces and its second phase will be completed in May this year. The population census is considered an important exercise for delimitation of constituencies and for distribution of financial resources among the provinces.

The last census was held in 1998 and it was due after ten years in 2008 but afterwards different governments remained able to undertake this important exercise owing to a variety of reasons. Once in 2011, the house listing was done but highly flawed results especially in Karachi had resulted into scrapping the exercise.

Last time, the census was delayed in October last because Army was unable to spare its troops because of its engagements in Zarb-e-Azb. But now the Supreme Court instructed the government to hold this exercise and COAS also approved provision of 200,000 army soldiers so there is need to remove stumbling blocks in the way for holding this exercise.

The sources said that these complaints were brought into the notice of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who has directed the authorities concerned to fix these problems as the government did not want to get blame for any further delay for holding this exercise.

