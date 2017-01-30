Says how PTI chief can contest against Nawaz; addresses gathering in Matani

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister's Adviser Amir Muqam on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan could not compete with a PML-N worker, then how he could compete with Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Imran Khan should be thankful to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who didn't create hurdles for his party when it was setting up its coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the May 2013 general election.

Addressing a gathering in Matani near the Peshawar city, he said that the PTI-led government could be sent packing within no time, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respected the public mandate and believed in the supremacy of democracy.

PML-N MNA Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar also spoke on the occasion. It was after a long time that Captain Safdar spoke at a public meeting in or near Peshawar. "Imran Khan lives in a fool's paradise. It is Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who allowed the PTI to form the government in the province," Amir Muqam argued.

He said Imran Khan couldn't compete with Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister during his previous tenure made Pakistan a nuclear state and subsequently executed mega uplift projects, including establishment of motorways and metro bus projects.

He said the PTI government failed to implement its so-called reform agenda as it couldn't honour the election pledges. "The people are now disenchanted with the PTI as they were deceived in the name of change that was a ploy to reach the corridors of power," he alleged.

Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan could have used Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a springboard to gain the public support in Punjab, but he indulged in useless protests and sit-ins and spoiled his chances. He predicted a defeat for the PTI in the coming polls and victory for the PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

