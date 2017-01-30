Altaf’s name will put future generations to shame: Kamal

KARACHI: The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman, Mustafa Kamal, on Sunday denied claims that he was a part of the establishment, saying: “Yes, I am a man of the establishment but that of God.”

The former mayor of Karachi was addressing a public gathering at the Tibet Centre on Sunday evening. The PSP had earlier organised a public gathering in Hyderabad last year. Following the gathering in Hyderabad, the party has now moved to Karachi to address its followers. When Mustafa Kamal came to the podium to address the gathering, the national anthem was played in the background.

As he made it to the podium, he took oath from the people of Karachi to not pick weapons. He urged them to take laptops in their hands and be more educated. “Those taking the name of Altaf Hussain are the enemies of Muhajirs,” he said. “Altaf had sold the Muhajirs to RAW, India, and they were being abused to sustain power, politically and culturally. He said Altaf's name will put future generations to shame.

The PSP chief urged the government to give priority to the masses, who were dying due to starvation, instead of the multibillion dollar economic corridor. “CPEC will not serve masses as they are being deprived of basic facilities, such as water, health facilities and about 350 lac children are out of schools,” he said. “The PSP will establish schools and health facilities for the people of Karachi.”

He called upon his followers to firstly pay attention to education. “We continue to claim that CPEC can be a game-changer and will bring a revolution,” he said. “On the other hand, people do not have food to eat and hospitals to go to if they fall sick.”

“These malnourished and deprived children will be running the future economic affairs of this country,” the former Karachi mayor said. “How can these projects prove successful if we don’t have people to take lead and contribute to the society?”

“These children are not dying of an epidemic, but they are dying due to unavailability of clean drinking water and food. Today, 10 million children in this country are suffering from mental and physical disabilities. More than 0.3 million children are dying every year due to hunger and other forms of disabilities,” said Kamal.

“We have connected well with every community and have united them under one umbrella,” the PSP chairman said. “Be it Sunni or Shia or any other sect, we were successful in bringing all ethnicities on one platform, which is tremendous.”

Kamal said that it was an unprecedented public meeting as no other political party in the city could claim such a huge crowd. “We have united the Baloch, Pashtoons and Punjabis with the Muhajirs,” he claimed. “Now nobody can say that Urdu speaking people want to live in isolation.”

The PSP chief said that they had buried the legacy of Altaf Hussain. He said that there was a “narrative” that people of Karachi were obsessed with MQM. “Today, the people of Karachi have shown that they are well-aware, educated and do not follow Altaf blindly,” he said.

On the other hand, Kamal said that people from different parts of the city were still coming, which proved that PSP was able to address the mandate of Karachi. “Karachi guarantees peace of Pakistan,” said Kamal. He lauded his supporters from Karachi, saying that the people in Karachi have broken the stereotype that they only support those who speak Urdu.

Speaking on the issue of missing persons and detentions, Kamal said that it was a practice that must be ended. He appealed to all power-wielding figures from the government and military to ensure that the issue of missing persons, be it political or otherwise, be resolved at the earliest and should not happen in the future.

“The Hyderabad gathering was a semi-final and now we are playing the final round,” the PSP President Anis Qaimkhani said. “We have won. It is a great success for a 10-month-old party to be able to pull out such a huge public gathering.

“It is to the credit of Kamal that he has tied members of each community, religious or ethnic, together. Different groups from various areas have come here to attend the rally, which shows that PSP does not believe in prejudices. Rather, this party speaks for Pakistan and wants a united Pakistan,” Qaimkhani said.

In his concluding remarks, Mustafa Kamal gave a month’s ultimatum to both federal and provincial governments to fulfil his demands. He also added that if the demands were not met, he would announce the future course of action, respectively.

The demands were unanimously adopted by the party members and supporters and were presented by the PSP leader Raza Haroon at the end of the rally. The demands included: 1. Give powers to the elected local government. 2. Population census, sans any political influence, in an impartial, fair and transparent manner. 3. Complete eradication of corruption from the country. 4. State is responsible to provide fundamental rights of the people which are enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. 5. Provision of water, sewerage of water, sewerage system, transportation and

building of basic infrastructure for all the citizens. 6. Education, health and employment for people on merit basis. 7. Karachi is the industrial hub of the country and its progress is linked to Pakistan’s progress and, therefore, steps should be taken for its prosperity.

On this occasion, the supporters of PSP carried Pakistani flags. Huge banners, with portraits of Mustafa Kamal and the PSP President Anis Qaimkhani, were also raised. On the other hand, anti-Altaf slogans were also chanted by the followers of PSP.

0



0







Altaf’s name will put future generations to shame: Kamal was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182753-Altafs-name-will-put-future-generations-to-shame-Kamal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Altaf’s name will put future generations to shame: Kamal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182753-Altafs-name-will-put-future-generations-to-shame-Kamal.