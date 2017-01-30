Imran ‘prays’ Trump bans visas for Pakistanis

Says then ‘we will set Pakistan right’

SAHIWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wished on Sunday the United States (US) President Donald J Trump also banned visas for Pakistani nationals.

Addressing a large rally of his party here, he said that if the Trump-led administration bans visas for Pakistanis, “then we will be able to set Pakistan right”. He said then Pakistan would also deny visas to US citizens like Iran has done. He said that it is very much possible that Pakistanis are denied the US visas.

Imran cited torture of a woman in the US for being a Muslim and regretted the incident. He decried accepting loans from international bodies and asserted that the PTI government would never accept ‘alms’.

Imran said the Panama Papers case was historic as for the first time the ruling family was being held accountable in the country. He said his party would accept the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Leaks case but would never accept corruption of the Sharif family. “No family has spoken as many lies as the Sharif family,” he remarked adding that they have unleashed their aides to justify and make excuses which will cause more harm than good.

He said Pakistan is blessed with immense resources and could become a prosperous nation if it is properly managed but still the state institutions are suffering from enormous financial losses.

“The Qatari business partners are providing them letters but they are totally fake,” he said. The PTI chief said the provincial government had improved education and health sectors in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Around PTI, when it would assume power, would strengthen farmers and make their farming business self-sufficient.

He alleged that institutions of Pakistan were not independent and not even an SHO of police is appointed without the ‘Raiwind orders’. He said KP had hydrocarbon reserves in abundance but the federal government signed LNG import pacts to pocket commission. He said the people of the country were its biggest asset and every decision made should be in their interest.

Imran also issued a warning to Indian Premier Narendra Modi saying that every Pakistani was not like Nawaz Sharif and would take appropriate action if necessary. However, he said overwhelming majority of Indians did not want war but peace with Pakistan.

He vowed to continue his struggle for the rights of the farmers and provide them cheap raw materials, seeds and loans. He also promised to fight for minority rights and take up development projects in the next election.

“This is for the first time when a prime minister is being scrutinised in Pakistan. I promise that I will continue my efforts to eliminate corruption and hold the kings of corruption accountable. I promise to fight till the last,” he added.

Imran said he was feeling bad about the children of Nawaz Sharif, as corruption was done by him but his children are being held accountable. Addressing the rally, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad warned the government against any attempt to take over his residence, saying that no one could take the Lal Haveli from him.

