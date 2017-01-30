LAHORE: JI has demanded the government impose health emergency in Lahore immediately, citing a number of malpractices and criminal negligence in government and private hospitals. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, JI Lahore’s acting ameer Ziauddin Ansari, JI youth president Shahid Naveed, Ch Mehmood, Arshad Majeed and Abdul Aziz Abid said the government had been spending peanuts on health budget and allowing the corrupt elements to go scot free. They demanded that at least ten new hospitals should be constructed in Lahore besides upgrading and expanding the facilities of the existing hospitals to provide relief to the patients. The JI leaders enumerated a number of issues including fake medicines and stents, shortage of beds and doctors according to international requirements standards, and diverting of health budgets to projects like metro bus and retro train, they demanded strict and quick punishments to those responsible for multiplying the miseries of patients. They demanded that a dispensary fully equipped with minor operation theatre should be constructed in every union council to reduce the load on hospitals.

JI demands health emergency in Lahore was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182746-JI-demands-health-emergency-in-Lahore/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "JI demands health emergency in Lahore" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182746-JI-demands-health-emergency-in-Lahore.