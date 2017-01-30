LAHORE: Former adviser to prime minister Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and discussed with him political affairs and topics of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the dream of Pakistan’s progress and development was materialising. Pakistan belongs to all of us and it is our collective responsibility to work for its progress and development. Those political entities who believe in “I” and not “we” are the enemies of Pakistan. In order to lead Pakistan on the path to progress, we have to work together and it is our collective responsibility to set aside our differences and work for the progress and development of Pakistan.

Those who had planned against Pakistan’s progress and development had been disclosed before the masses, he added. During the last three and half years, this Dharna group has done nothing except telling lies and levelling baseless allegations. Those making tall claims of change have been grounded. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has paved the way for Pakistan’s progress and development and the opposition is not ready to accept this fact. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the agenda of Pakistan’s progress and development will be completed at all costs, he added.

