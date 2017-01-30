LAHORE: The city witnessed a partly cloudy day on Sunday while the Met office predicted scattered rain on Monday (today).

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect northwestern parts of the country and was likely to move eastward on Monday (evening/ night). They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country. They said rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in upper KP, Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore division and Islamabad.

The Met officials continued that foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. Rain was recorded at various cities, including Parachinar (16mm), Pattan (03mm) Malam Jabba and Saidu Sharif (02mm), Balakot (01mm) and Bagrote (01mm) while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba (03inch) and Kalam (1inch). Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3°C and humidity level was 58 percent.

