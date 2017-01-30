NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged on the political landscape as an antidote to corruption and future belonged to this party.

He was speaking at public gatherings at Babakhel at Ziarat Kaka Sahib and Pir Sabaq areas of the Nowshera district where several political workers quit their respective political parties and joined the PTI.

Mian Rahat Shah, Mian Nawab Shah, Mian Farooq Shah, Main Jameel Shah, Mian Sartaj Ali Shah at Babakhel in Ziarat Kaka Sahib quit the Awami National Party (ANP) and joined the PTI along with their supporters. Sher Wali, Sanat Khan, Ibrar Khan, Shaukat Khan, Qeemat Khan, Younas Khan, and Ali Khan announced joining the PTI in Pir Sabaq public meeting. Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheddudin, Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, District Nazim Liaqat Khattak and others were also present on the occasion. The chief minister said the people voted the PTI into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2013 elections as they wanted a change. "The masses were yearning for a real change as they were sick of the political system which was replete with corruption, loot and plunder. The people, especially youth, chose the PTI to undo this unjust system," said Pervez Khattak.

The chief minister came down hard on the political rivals and accused them of destroying the institutions. "You will not be able to cheat the masses again," he said, adding it was deplorable that institutions used to be serving the rulers and officials while the common man was totally ignored. Pervez Khattak urged the people to be careful while exercising their right to vote in the next general elections. "The country will not be put on the right track if the basic decision of vesting the ballot will be made without proper thinking," he asserted. The chief minister accused the past rulers of resorting to massive corruption and minting money by misusing power and authority. Pervez Khattak said that the PTI was different from other political parties.

"Other political parties further own interests while the PTI had national thinking," he said and added that KP government had brought about a change in the political culture. The chief minister said the PTI-led government had introduced a check and balance system. "The people can see for themselves that all government departments are delivering now and this is just because of the changes introduced by the present government," he concluded.

