LAHORE: Former governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said doors of corruption must be closed forever .

Speaking at a breakfast given by female worker Dr Zarqa Taimoor, the former governor said the nation would never forget corrupt elements for committing heinous crimes. The whole nation has kept eyes on the Supreme Court that will disseminate justice, Sarwar said, adding: “We are not pleading against democracy, constitution and law but against the corrupt elements.”

The rulers are trying to veil their wealth by making stunts, but we must make clear that there is no flexibility for corruption and corrupt people, he said. He added all financial policies have failed and Pakistan has entangled in the mountain of debts.

He said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf wants to take all opposition parties on board against corruption. MNA Shafqat Mehmood, Umer Sarfraz Cheema and others were present. Meanwhile, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed while addressing a ceremony on Sunday alleged that the Punjab government had done massive corruption in different projects.

Citing an audit report, he alleged that in Lahore Metro Bus Project, an embezzlement of Rs 197 crore was done whereas ‘unidentified persons’ torched the record kept at the LDA plaza.

Citing the report of NAB submitted in the Supreme Court, he alleged that corruption of around Rs 75 crore had been pointed out in the project of Danish School. He alleged that projects like Sasti Roti and Nandipur Power Project were not free from massive corruption. The opposition leader said the ‘austerity measures’ claimed by the CM were violated even by him as an increase of around Rs 29 crore in the budget for the offices and houses used by CM within six months was condemnable.

