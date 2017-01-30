New accountability law still a far cry

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary parties are still far away from dumping a vestige of Pervez Musharraf – the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 – by replacing it with another law that is not used for witch-hunting of political rivals, writes Tariq Butt.

After a long hiatus, consultations have been teed off in the ambit of a multiparty parliamentary committee to either massively amend or replace the NAO, but there are no bright prospects that a unanimous draft will emerge in near future because of clashing positions of principal political parties.

Clear indications are that the 20-member parliamentary panel, formed by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, may not include each and every institution in its ambit. The judiciary and armed forces will definitely remain out of the realm of the new law on the grounds that they have their own systems, which award adequate punishments to the violators of law.

What the committee has discussed till now was elaborately debated by a similar body during the tenure of the previous Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government. In over three dozens of its meetings spanning more than two years, the committee had failed to reach a consensus over the new law mainly due to equal lack of seriousness and sincerity on the part of the PPP and the then opposition party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). As a result, the exercise had proved a futility. Consequently, Musharraf’s NAO remained in force despite his departure from the government several years ago.

It had been earlier proposed and it has again been suggested that the new instrument should be named as the National Accountability Commission (NAC) and that a new probe body namely Accountability Investigation Agency (AIA) should be created.

The PPP and PML-N had always differed on having serving or retired superior court judges as chairman of the accountability forum. The former opposed it tooth and nail saying that it has no good experience with the judiciary. Now, it has again been proposed that a Supreme Court judge will head the commission while his deputy will be a high court justice. They can be removed through the Supreme Judicial Council as provided in Article 209 of the Constitution, which applies to the judges. They will be appointed after consultations between the prime minister and the leader of opposition in the National Assembly. Their tenure of office is also being reduced. In addition, the accountability commission will also have members.

In an open letter, Senate Chairman Rabbani recently stated that the current system of accountability has failed to curb corruption, and suggested to establish a Federal Commission for Accountability (FCA) to deal with the menace.

"I am using this tool of communication, which is not very common, due to the constraints of my constitutional office. This system of accountability has fallen apart wherein any attempt to amend it, in patchworks, will not work. All anti-corruption agencies, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and anti-corruption establishments (ACEs) have failed to yield desired results,” he wrote.

Rabbani stated that there was a strong perception that the NAB was only tightening noose around petty suspects, ignoring mega-corruption cases. Therefore, the creation of a statutory, independent body to oversee all aspects of corruption is need of the hour.

He unveiled the roadmap for the proposed FCA, and said that with its inception, all other parallel forums of accountability should cease to exit. Forums for disciplinary actions and other related matters for persons belonging to judiciary, armed forces and bureaucracy will remain functional. However, accountability will be the exclusive domain of the FCA.

The chairman also wrote that once formed the FCA would decide matters placed before it within 30 days. He stated that appointment of the FCA chairman would be discretionary power of this body while heads of the provincial commissions would be appointed by the FCA chief.

About composition of the FCA, Rabbani proposed that it would consist of a sitting Supreme Court judge to be nominated by the chief justice of Pakistan, a member from the armed forces - not below the rank of lieutenant general - to be named by the Joint Chief of Staff Committee chairman, a Grade-22 civil servant, a police officer and a member of civil armed forces to be selected by the interior ministry.

The FCA would also include four members one each from bar associations, human rights activists, media men and professionals to be selected by the Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker and chief justice of Pakistan. The nominations will be ratified by the Senate, National Assembly and Judicial Commission. The FCA would also include four MPs, equally from both Houses, which would be named by the chairman and speaker. The MPs would elect the FCA chairman for a three-year term, which would be ratified by parliament within 45 days. There would be a bar on the MPs and members of armed forces on becoming the FCA chairman.

