Islamabad: Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Ansar Aziz has approved to enhance the amount of donation by CDA employees to orphan children of Pakistan Sweet Homes.

The mayor Islamabad and chairman Capital Development Authority approved the enhancement of contribution by each CDA employee from Rs10 to Rs50. The contribution will be deducted from their salaries.

Case for this effect was moved by Finance Wing of the Authority on directions of Sheikh Ansar Aziz. The notification to this effect has been issued by Finance Wing of Capital Development Authority.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Ansar Aziz has said that patronising the orphans is our social and religious responsibility. Pakistan Sweet Homes is the institution providing shelter, education and most importantly home like environment to orphan children. All of us should contribute towards Pakistan Sweet Homes with generosity and open hearts.

The effect of enhancement in deduction will be occurred on 01.01.2017. However if any employee does not want to contribute donation for this noble cause, the employee concerned will exercise his/her consent in writing to the concerned DDO/Accounts Officer (Pay Audit) as the case may be. The Director (Accounts) has been asked to intimate all DDOs for compliance of the subject notification.

