US hints at extending visa ban to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: A day after US President Donald Trump ordered no-visa policy for seven Muslim states, a White House official hinted that the ban could be extended to other countries, including Pakistan.

“You can point to other countries that have similar problems like Pakistan and others – perhaps we need to take it further,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told CBS News.

“But for now, immediate steps, pulling the band-aid off, is to do further vetting for people travelling in and out of those countries.”

In the most sweeping use of his presidential powers since taking office a week ago, Trump signed an executive order on Friday to pause the entry of travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 90 days.

Defending the US president’s widely denounced order, Priebus said: “This is not a Muslim ban.” He said, “Trump has solely identified countries where terrorism is taking place and could lead to danger in the US”.

“All this is identifying the seven countries – and the reason we chose those seven countries is those were the seven countries that both the Congress and the Obama administration identified as being the seven countries that were most identifiable with dangerous terrorism taking place in their country.”

