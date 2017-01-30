PM patient in face of accusations by rivals

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has not uttered a single word on the proceedings of the Supreme Court since it launched his unprecedented accountability by hearing a slew of petitions on the offshore companies and London apartments.

He is mum even when he is being battered day in and day out by his archrival Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at every available platform. However, a strong bevy of the premier’s spokesmen is responding to the harangue in the fashion that matches his antagonist’s tone.

By consistently refraining from articulating his views publicly, the prime minister has left himself to the apex court to adjudge his and his family’s dealings even from the days when he was not even in politics and had not held any official position.

While desisting from offering comments on the court proceedings, Nawaz Sharif has at times put Imran Khan on the mat in his usual soft style without going overboard like the PTI chairman does every time he speaks. He has occasionally expressed his indignation over the unique filth and muck being heaped on him by his principal detractor.

After the top court opened the present proceedings, the premier’s children including Maryam, Hussain and Hassan have also not talked about what has been going on in the courtroom. Maryam has been posting tweets on occasion that only relate to the documents the defendants have submitted to the court in this case. But she too has not commented on what happens inside the courtroom.

It has been frequently asserted that Imran Khan always intensifies his public campaign to put pressure on courts whenever a case against the prime minister is heard by them although he has not been getting the results dreamed by him. But he is unstoppable. However, the prime minister has not been trapped into following the suit and has deliberately shunned such tactics. He is showing rare patience.

Hardly ever has any sitting prime minister in Pakistan’s history been subjected to such all-encompassing answerability. Nawaz Sharif is also being made accountable for the businesses his late father Mian Mohammad Sharif used to own and run in his lifetime specifically abroad.

Never before have such comprehensive documentary proofs of each and every business transaction been sought by any court. However, the Supreme Court has made it known more than once that it will go to any length in search of truth about the matter raised in the petitions and will not care about the time spent for the purpose.

It doesn’t always happen either in Pakistan or other countries of the world that the son(s) is absolutely aware of all the business dealings of the father when the patriarch is actively running the business. Obviously, in the seventies all the sons of Mian Sharif including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Abbas Sharif (late) were too young, inexperienced to be in the full know of the nitty-gritty of his business.

It is also not unusual that a father may not take his sons into confidence about his whole business affairs, and the young men may also not be too keen to keep themselves abreast of all of his transactions because of the level of their age. Generally, they confine themselves to obeying the elder in every area without asking questions and keeping a track of his business dealings.

However, after the lapse of nearly five decades, one of Mian Sharif’s sons, the prime minister, has to account for each and every financial aspect of the business or dealing by his father in Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Britain. Nawaz Sharif has not run away from this heavy burden of answering all questions and is trying to provide maximum documentary evidence to the apex court so that the judges are satisfied and he stands vindicated.

Before 1981 when Nawaz Sharif took up the first government position by becoming the finance minister in the Punjab cabinet of Lt-Gen Ghulam Jilani, the Sharif family had nothing to do with politics and was like other businessmen of Pakistan, who are more interested in their trade and industry.

Prior to his induction in the provincial cabinet, Nawaz Sharif was affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Istiqlal of Air Marshal (retd) Asghar Khan for some time, but this association never mattered in national politics. Therefore, the question of taking or managing any benefits from the government did not arise.

Rather, the Sharif family was rendered pauper by the nationalization of its industries by the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto regime in the seventies. This forced it to go to Dubai, where it used to enjoy an excellent reputation due to its business and exports.

While Imran Khan asserts his democratic right to demand “search” of the prime minister and is getting it carried out by the apex court, he is stubbornly opposed to answer in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) piercing questions about foreign funds the PTI received, which were, according to one of the party founders, Akbar S. Babar, embezzled.

By using the customary delaying tactics that every lawyer can easily employ to drag a case, Imran Khan’s attorney has not allowed the reference in the ECP to move forward even slightly for more than two years. He has been going to high courts against the ECP orders so that the electoral body could not start substantive proceedings on it. He brought into action his traditional device of accusing the ECP of bias but has to eat his words by tendering an apology. The ECP was annoyed over his subsequent comment that he has not apologized, and has issued a contempt of court notice.

