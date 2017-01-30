YANGON: A prominent Muslim lawyer and member of Myanmar’s ruling party was shot dead along with a taxi driver outside Yangon’s international airport on Sunday, officials said.

Ko Ni, a legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, was gunned down as he got into a taxi outside arrivals around 5pm by an assassin who also killed the driver.

"According to our initial information, Ko Ni and the taxi driver were killed," a security source at the airport told AFP, asking not to be named.

Zaw Htay, a spokesman at the president’s office, said Ko Ni had just returned from a government delegation trip to Indonesia.

"He (Ko Ni) was shot while he was waiting for a car outside the airport. Ko Ni died on the spot," he told AFP.

There were no reports on possible motives behind the murder but the daylight slaying will do little to calm already heightened nerves within Myanmar’s Muslim community.

