BAGHDAD: Washington faced a growing backlash in Baghdad on Sunday to its decision to bar citizens of Iraq, a key partner in the war against Jihadists, from entering the United States.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen from entering the US for at least 90 days, a move he billed as an effort to make America safe from "radical Islamic terrorists".

The move has sparked anger in Iraq, whose forces have been fighting against the Islamic State group with American assistance for more than two years, and led to calls for a reciprocal ban on US citizens.

"We clearly demanded that the Iraqi government deal reciprocally in all issues... with the United States of America," Hassan Shwairid, the deputy head of the Iraqi parliament’s foreign affairs committee said.

0



0







US faces growing Iraqi backlash to travel ban was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182710-US-faces-growing-Iraqi-backlash-to-travel-ban/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US faces growing Iraqi backlash to travel ban" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182710-US-faces-growing-Iraqi-backlash-to-travel-ban.