Reporters were shown seized weapons and equipment including seven handguns and a machinegun that Khiam said "came from Libya and were transported via the border with Algeria". Two military jackets "containing explosives products" were also recovered.

Several suspects were apprehended in a rented apartment in the city of El Jadida.

In a statement on Sunday, the interior ministry said it intended to strengthen controls on the renting of furnished properties. "It has been discovered that some terrorist groups and organised crime groups have rented houses or apartments whose owners in several cases did not inform the authorities," the statement said.

