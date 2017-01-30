RABAT: A top Moroccan security official said on Sunday Jihadists linked to the Islamic State group arrested this week had planned to attack embassies and tourist sites in the North African country.

Seven members of a "dangerous cell" were arrested in a dawn operation on Friday in five different cities and "other suspects are on the run", said Abdelhak Khiam who heads Morocco’s anti-terrorism security service.

He told a press conference that the group’s chief, calling himself an "emir" was among those arrested, and that he had sought to set up a branch of IS in the kingdom. Khiam said the man had received "financing and weapons from members of the Libyan branch of IS".

This cell was "determined to take action" against "diplomatic representations, tourist sites and public figures", he said, in "coordination with IS members from the Syria-Iraq area and Libya".

0



0







Suspects held in Morocco â€˜planned to attack embassiesâ€™ was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182708-Suspects-held-in-Morocco-planned-to-attack-embassies/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Suspects held in Morocco â€˜planned to attack embassiesâ€™" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182708-Suspects-held-in-Morocco-planned-to-attack-embassies.