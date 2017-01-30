NEW YORK: US airports braced for fresh protests on Sunday against Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban, which a federal judge partially blocked by ordering authorities not to deport refugees and other travellers detained at US borders.

The ruling coincided with a wave of anger and concern abroad, including among US allies, and rallies at major airports across the United States.

"Victory!!!!!!" the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which had sued the government, tweeted after US District Judge Ann Donnelly in New York issued an emergency stay.

"Our courts today worked as they should as bulwarks against government abuse or unconstitutional policies and orders," the ACLU said.

But the ruling, which did not touch on the constitutionality of Trump’s order, did not quiet protestors at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, where thousands had gathered.

"People are prepared to stand against this" said David Gaddis.

"It’s not surprising that people are mobilizing," the 43-year-old said. "Every day he’s in office, it’s a national emergency."

Mass protests also broke out at major airports, including Washington, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas.

Trump’s executive order, signed on Friday, suspends the arrival of refugees for at least 120 days and bars visas for travellers from seven Muslim majority countries for the next three months.

The exact number of those affected is unclear, but Donnelly ordered the government to provide lists of all those detained at US airports since the measure went into effect.

Sending those travelers back to their home countries following Trump’s order exposes them to "substantial and irreparable injury," she wrote in her decision.

A second federal judge in Virginia also issued a temporary order restricting immigration authorities for seven days from deporting legal permanent residents detained at Dulles Airport just outside Washington.

The ACLU’s legal challenge sought the release of two Iraqi men on grounds of unlawful detention.

0



0







Trump immigration ban loses first legal battle was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182704-Trump-immigration-ban-loses-first-legal-battle/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump immigration ban loses first legal battle" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182704-Trump-immigration-ban-loses-first-legal-battle.