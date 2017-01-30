KARACHI: Farhan Mehboob, who was written off by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) long ago, is coming back to international tours after more than two years.

Farhan, ranked 66th, is second best ranked squash player of the country and is all set to resume his international tours from Allam British Open in March this year.

“I was declared useless by PSF officials long time back but I proved I am still the best player of the country by winning back-to-back high-prized events held in Pakistan last year,” said Farhan.

He added that it was this attitude of PSF that made him distance himself from international tours and this was the reason he did not play any foreign event since Dubai Squash Cup in November 2014. “I won two PSA-25 events, and I clinched the title of one PSA-15 event last year. Besides, I won many national events,” said Farhan.

He added that despite his performances he had not been rewarded yet by PSF. “I will break into top-50 rankings due to these performances,” said Farhan.

He said that he would play two events in the US and would get a wildcard in one event there.

“The organisers of Houston Open have assured me of a wildcard in April this year. That would help me better my rankings,” said Farhan.

PSF secretary Amir Nawaz said that Farhan is a talented player. “He saves his energy for big shows and he proved it in big events held in Pakistan in recent months,” said Amir.

The PSF secretary said they provided tough training to Farhan in the last few months to prepare him for big international events abroad. “He will be playing international circuit soon,” said Amir.

0



0







Farhan set to resume international career was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182697-Farhan-set-to-resume-international-career/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Farhan set to resume international career" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182697-Farhan-set-to-resume-international-career.