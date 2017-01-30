KARACHI: PHF would start the visa process for the tours of New Zealand and Australia from Monday (today), informed sources said.

Pakistan senior hockey team is to visit the two countries in March.

The sources said that the second phase of the training camp would start from February 10, and the list of the shortlisted players would be announced in a couple of days.

This phase of the training will have 40 to 45 players. After training for two weeks, a four or five days break would be given to players, said the sources.

The third phase of the training camp would continue till the departure of the team for New Zealand, they added.

The venue of training is yet to be decided. Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are under consideration.

Chief coach Khuwaja Junaid said that those players who had gone to play in Oman and Dubai would join the training from February 10 and those playing in Malaysia would join after a few days.

He said that the training camp would be hard and productive because of the importance of the New Zealand and Australia tours. “These tours will give immense experience to our players who are being prepared for World Cup qualifying rounds in June in London,” he said.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the last World Cup.

The qualifying round is to be played in London in June.

The head coach further said that Pakistan team might depart for New Zealand on March 10 to 12.

They will play five test matches there and move to Australia for a four-nation tournament.

After the Australia tour, Pakistan will participate in the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament — the last opportunity to form a strong side for the London event.

Pakistan have to be among the top four teams in the London qualifying round to qualify for the World Cup.

