KRL win President’s Cup as Murtaza strikes

KARACHI: Iran-born striker Murtaza Hussain’s solitary goal enabled Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to win the title when they defeated WAPDA 1-0 in the final of the NBP President’s Cup Football tournament here at KPT Sports Complex on Sunday.

In front of a huge crowd, Murtaza, who has improved in the competitive football environment of Iran, struck in the 31st minute.

It was later termed an off-side goal by a WAPDA official and former international players. “It was 200 percent an off-side goal,” a former international striker told this correspondent.

KRL, who had qualified for the final after beating K-Electric in a thrilling semi-final, proved that they had some talented young lads capable of regaining supremacy in Pakistan football for their department.

WAPDA, having highly experienced Zulfiqar Shah and Arif Mehmood, were unlucky in the tenth minute when KRL’s goalkeeper made a superb save by clearing a pile-driver through his finger tips by jumping in the air.

Following a couple of forceful rallies KRL finally got onto the score-sheet through Murtaza, who is a student of LLB at the Islamic University Islamabad.

“When some of KRL’s big players moved to other local or foreign clubs, the management told me that I will be their main player in the front-line,” said Murtaza, who spent his early 15 years in Tehran where his father was a school teacher. “Our team basically plays aggressive game. I started working hard and still am trying to live up to the expectations of my team management,” he added.

In the 40th minute WAPDA, could have levelled the score but Arif’s pile-driver within the area just missed the post.

In the second half, both sides played attackingly but squandered the chances they created.

In the dying moments, Murtaza missed a couple of goals: he failed to connect a sharp pass in the goal-mouth and then his drive just went past the post.

KRL manager Ayaz Butt was happy with the achievement despite some lapses in the middle by his players. “Although the team did not play the way it should have, still it is fine that we won the game,” Ayaz told ‘The News’.

“The winning margin could have been bigger had Murtaza not missed two goals,” Ayaz said.

He said he would need at least six more inductions before the Premier League which is expected to begin in April.

“I will further strengthen the side through fresh inductions,” the manager said.

KRL had also beaten WAPDA in the final of an all-Pakistan event in Multan four months ago.

WAPDA coach Khalid Butt said his team did not play bad. “We created chances but could not convert. I came back to the side as coach hardly two and a half months back. I am confident I will prepare a team which will win the coming Premier League,” said Khalid, a former international.

Khalid, who had been dismissed by WAPDA a couple of years ago despite making WAPDA Pakistan’s strongest side, said his team would see a few new players in near future.

Dilawar Khan of Quetta supervised the match.

NBP senior vice-president Wajahat Ahmed Baqai also graced the closing ceremony.

The winners KRL were handed over a trophy and a purse of Rs100,000. The runners-up WAPDA got a trophy and Rs50,000.

The bronze medallists K-Electric, who beat SSGC 1-0 on Saturday, also received a trophy.

Similarly, Rs10,000 each was handed over to Mohammad Rasool (best player, K-Electric), Murtaza Hussain (leading scorer, seven goals) and Bilal Khalid (WAPDA, best goalie).

0



0







KRL win President’s Cup as Murtaza strikes was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182694-KRL-win-Presidents-Cup-as-Murtaza-strikes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KRL win President’s Cup as Murtaza strikes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182694-KRL-win-Presidents-Cup-as-Murtaza-strikes.