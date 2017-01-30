Sex abuse scandal is a disgrace, says Beckham

LONDON: England football icon David Beckham labelled the historical sex abuse scandal that has rocked the sport as a ‘disgrace’ in an insightful interview on BBC Radio on Sunday.

He was unequivocal in his condemnation of the sex abuse dating back to the 1970’s and 80’s that has emerged since former Crewe Alexandra youth player Andy Woodward went public last November.

Beckham was part of a legendary Manchester United youth team which included future stars like Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers Gary and Phil.

“There was never anything like that,” said the 41-year-old, capped 115 times and captain of his country on 59 occasions.

“It is disgraceful and something has to be done.

“The closest we ever came to that was when certain professionals in the senior team would make us do a funny dance in front of our heroes at the time.

“It was humiliation but that was just to teach us a lesson.

“I would like to think clubs are all on board with this and the FA (Football Association) are doing all they can and the more these ex professionals express their opinions there will be more done.”

Beckham was appearing as the guest on the 75th anniversary edition of the renowned ‘Desert Island Discs’ programme.

Beckham, who said he refused to watch United matches for three years following their decision to sell him to Real Madrid which took him unawares as he was on holiday in the United States, joked about the extravagance of his wedding to Victoria in 1999.

“We have renewed our vows since and it was a lot quieter with only six people there,” he said.

“I even had a top hat in purple at the wedding. What was I thinking!”

Beckham, who signed his first contract with United aged 14 after he had sparkled aged 10 and 11 at the Bobby Charlton school in Manchester, said his marriage to Victoria had had its bad times but they remained deeply in love.

“We are a strong family unit because our parents brought us up with the right values,” he said.

“Of course we make mistakes, it’s difficult but you work through it. “People have said because we’re a brand we stay together but it’s not, it is because we love each other and we have four amazing children. “We are very respectful of our lives when we have tough times we work through it.”

