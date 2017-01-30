Print Story
Karachi clinch National Tenpin Bowling title
January 30, 2017
KARACHI: Karachi, comprising Shabbir Lashkar, Ali Suria, Ahmer Abbas and Aleem Agha, won the title of team event, scoring 1370 pins in the National Tenpin Bowling championship 2017 in Leisure Club in Islamabad.
Islamabad, comprising Ijaz ur Rehman, Hussain Chatta, Saleem Baig and Zafa Iqbal, secured the second position with a score of 1281 pins.
The National Champions Star final was played among Ahmer Abbas, Saleem Baig and Hussain Chatta. Each player completed a set of three games in which Ahmer Abbas secured the top position with 549 pins. Saleem Baig secured the second position with 514 pins. Hussain Chatta scored 476 pins.