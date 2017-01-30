KARACHI: Hamza Naeem, Ali Wasif, Basil Ali, Simal Linjara and Mirza Abbas Baig won their respective events in the Inter-School Scrabble Championship which ended at the BVS School here on Sunday.

In Division F, Hamza Naeem of Happy Home School emerged as the winner.

In Division G, Ali Wasif of hosts BVS School took the crown.

Basil Ali Khan of Jaffar Public came out victorious from Division H competitions.

In Division I, Simal Linjara of Defence Authority School won the title.

Division J’s winner was Mirza Abbas Baig of Bahria University.

As many as 635 players contested in different events on the second day of the tournament on Sunday. A total of 1394 players featured in the two-day event.

0



0







Hamza, Ali, Basil, Simal, Abbas win scrabble contests was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182686-Hamza-Ali-Basil-Simal-Abbas-win-scrabble-contests/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hamza, Ali, Basil, Simal, Abbas win scrabble contests" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182686-Hamza-Ali-Basil-Simal-Abbas-win-scrabble-contests.