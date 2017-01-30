Print Story
X
-
Hamza, Ali, Basil, Simal, Abbas win scrabble contestsJanuary 30, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: Hamza Naeem, Ali Wasif, Basil Ali, Simal Linjara and Mirza Abbas Baig won their respective events in the Inter-School Scrabble Championship which ended at the BVS School here on Sunday.
In Division F, Hamza Naeem of Happy Home School emerged as the winner.
In Division G, Ali Wasif of hosts BVS School took the crown.
Basil Ali Khan of Jaffar Public came out victorious from Division H competitions.
In Division I, Simal Linjara of Defence Authority School won the title.
Division J’s winner was Mirza Abbas Baig of Bahria University.
As many as 635 players contested in different events on the second day of the tournament on Sunday. A total of 1394 players featured in the two-day event.