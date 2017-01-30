Sports facilities along CPEC proposed

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) senior vice-president Syed Aqil Shah on Sunday suggested that sports facilities should be built along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“It would bring a sea change if sports facilities were built along this corridor,” Shah told ‘The News’ after his presentation at a seminar organsied by POA at Lahore on Sunday. “If this subject is included in the CPEC, China will do it for you,” he added.

“There are five subjects very important for sports development: infrastructure, coaching, training, competitions and incentives,” Shah said.

He said that Pakistan needs a sports academy and the plains near Mansehra are ideal for such projects.

“If an academy is established at Chattar or Pakhli plains it will help a lot. If athletes undergo training at a high altitude it will develop their stamina,” Shah pointed out.

He stressed induction of sportspersons in the government’s sports departments.

He also suggested that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) should be turned into Pakistan Sports Authority which should have two representatives from each province and one from the POA.

He said sports had been devolved to provinces under the 18th Amendment but the sports facilities had not been transferred to the provinces.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation’s (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob said in his presentation that the sports budget should be increased manifold.

He said that the top-level sports should be looked after by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) while the provinces should focus on the grassroots level sports development.

He said that federations, associations and sports departments should work together for strengthening club culture and there should be coordination between clubs and schools.

He said that there was no need to make one’s own model. “A model of any developed sporting nation could be adopted with some adjustments,” he said.

He said that the pool of coaches should be enlarged and federations should improve their working capacity.

The POA general council meeting will be held at Lahore on Monday (today). The POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan will chair the meeting.

