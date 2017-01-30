Olympic champs Centrowitz, Stefanidi win in Boston

NEW YORK: Reigning Olympic 1,500-meter champion Matthew Centrowitz of the United States and Rio women’s pole vault gold medalist Ekaterini Stefanidi of Greece were among Saturday’s winners at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix athletics meet.

British sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Australian long jumper Fabrice Lapierre and Rio 5,000m runners-up Hellen Obiri of Kenya and Paul Chelimo of the United States were also winners at the first event in the five-city IAAF World Indoor Tour.

Centrowitz, also reigning world indoor champion, won the mile in 3:55.78, edging Kenya’s Vincent Kibet by .31 of a second.

Stefanidi cleared 4.63m to win but an expected battle with 2012 Olympic champion Jenn Suhr never materialized after the American took one failed attempt at 4.53m and withdrew with muscle tightness.

Aikines-Aryeetey, third at 100m in the 2014 European Championships, edged China’s Xie Zhenye at the tape to win the men’s 60 meters, his time of 6.654 seconds taking the victory by .003 of a second.

Lapierre, a 33-year-old Mauritian-born former Commonwealth Games and world indoor champion, was level with Swede Michel Torneus at 7.80m but Lapierre’s second-best effort of 7.75 broke the deadlock in his favor.

Obiri won the women’s 3,000 in 8:39.08 with Dutch reigning world 1,500m indoor champion Sifan Hassan second, 1.91 seconds back.

Chelimo won the men’s 3,000 in 7:42.39, edging Britain’s Andrew Butchart, sixth in the Rio 5,000 final, by .58 of a second.

English Gardner, on the US gold medal 4x100 relay at Rio, won the 60 in 7.17 seconds, edging compatriot Dezerea Bryant by .02 in her lone planned indoor start of the season.

Donavan Brazier won the 600 in 1:16.57 after the disqualification of fellow American Duane Solomon, who crossed the line .21 in front but only after illegally cutting across the track from outside to inside after the first turn.

American Charlene Lipsey won the women’s 800 in 2:02.01 with Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu second in 2:02.38.

Reigning world champion Marina Arzamasova of Belarus was fifth in 2:04.85. Russian doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova, competing as a neutral athlete representing no nation, finished seventh in 2:05.14.

Portugal’s Patricia Mamona won the women’s triple jump, leaping 14.01m, while Donald Thomas of the Bahamas won the men’s high jump by clearing 2.28m.

