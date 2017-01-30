LAHORE: Jan Jakubco of Slovakia took the lead on the second day of the Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic resort of Malam Jabba, Swat.

Slovakian and Ukrainian skiers outclassed their rivals in both men and women categories.

Jan Jakubco of Slovakia got the first position in the second race of Men’s Giant Slalom category. Ivan Kovasnkyuk and Vasyle Telychuk of Ukraine remained second and third, respectively.

In the second race of Women Giant Slalom category, Ukraine proved invincible again as two Ukraine skiers Tetyana Tikun and Anastasia Gorbunova got the first and the second positions. Pakistan’s Ifrah Wali had a wonderful race and remained third.

In the first race of Men Slalom Category, Jan Jakubco of Slovakia secured the first position.

Ivan Kovasnkyuk and Vasyle Telychuk of Ukraine got the second and the third positions, respectively. Pakistan’s skiers dominated the Women Slalom category. Ifrah Wali got the first position and Fatima Sohail and Zainab Sohail achieved the second and the third positions, respectively.

There are 50 male and 10 female skiers competing in this event from Pakistan, Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Tajikistan.

