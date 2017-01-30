Disappointing tour

Pakistan cricket has long been a case of one step forward, two steps back. That’s why what happened in New Zealand and Australia shouldn’t have come as a big surprise for the country’s cricket fans. However, it was still a huge disappointment. Pakistan, who ascended to number one in the Test rankings just a few months ago, were blanked 2-0 by New Zealand and later whitewashed 3-0 by Australia in the five Tests they played during their tour of the antipodes. Pakistan’s only win of the tour came at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where they won the second game of the five-match One-day International series. The Aussies comfortably won the series 4-1. In the lead up to the twin tours of New Zealand and Australia, there was a lot of anticipation among Pakistan’s supporters who were buoyed up by the fact that their team had earned a highly deserving 2-2 draw in the four-Test series in England last summer. That tour was followed by a Test triumph in a home series against the West Indies in the UAE. But both New Zealand and Australia exploited the visible chinks in Pakistan’s armour.

Pakistan’s players were low on strength, both physically and mentally. They lacked the sort of killer instinct that is needed to excel at the highest level in any sport, including cricket. There were too many fielding lapses too often, something that clearly underlined the fact that the Pakistan team lacked both fitness and skills. The bowling arsenal, which was supposed to provide Pakistan with much-needed ammunition, turned out to be toothless. The big guns – like Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah – failed to live up to expectations. Senior batsmen Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan were expected to lead from the front but barring one big knock (from Younis) both of them were disappointing. Pakistan will have to rethink their strategy if the team is to bounce back from the disasters Down Under. They will have to find fitter and hungrier players to replace the likes of Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and several others. They will also have to think beyond Misbah and Younis as the two aren’t getting any younger. But most importantly, they will have to think long-term. Short-term steps aren’t getting us anywhere. Whether our cricket authorities are up to all this is a different question.

0



0







Disappointing tour was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182669-Disappointing-tour/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Disappointing tour" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182669-Disappointing-tour.