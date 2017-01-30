Perks and prejudice

This refers to the article, ‘The mighty unaccountable’ (Jan 26), by Nasim Zehra. The writer criticised the allotment of around 868 kanals of land to the former chief of army staff, Gen (r) Raheel Sharif. The land is equivalent to 90 acres and is in the Bedian Road area of Lahore which is not some posh area.

The allotment of land is in accordance with the existing. Perks are given to retired military officers and soldiers on the basis of their rank, services, achievements and awards. Every military officer or ‘jawan’ is not eligible for a grant of land.

Lt Col Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi

