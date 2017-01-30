Digital privacy

Privacy is one of the most urgent issues associated with information technology and digital media. Data Privacy Day that falls on January 28 is an effort to empower people to protect their privacy, control their digital footprint and escalate the protection of privacy and data as everyone’s priority. It serves as a timely reminder for organisations about the importance of correctly handling and safeguarding individuals’ personal data. It is led by the National Cyber Security Alliance, a non-profit, public private partnership focused on cyber security education for all online citizens. Personal data is now considered as the ‘black gold’ of tomorrow because it enables companies to better address the market needs. There are many individuals who are generally unfamiliar about the risks related to the protection of their personal data and of their rights in this respect. It is well known fact that most of the citizens all over the world are unaware about their rights in relation to data protection while some people are breaching data protection laws unknowingly on a daily basis.

According to an Internet and Mobile Association of India report, India has around 400 million internet users. Data protection is a bigger part of our lives. But, often we ignore its importance. There’s no doubt that Data Protection Day serves as a timely reminder for organisations about the importance of correctly handling and safeguarding individuals’ personal data. Raising awareness of, and compliance with, data protection and privacy across the organisation must not be seen as an exercise that can be satisfied once a year. It requires ongoing committed activity from everyone within the organisation, from the top down/bottom up. It is the very big headache for the business houses, financial institutions and the governmental bodies so as to give adequate protection to their huge databases.

Vinod C Dixit

Ahmedabad

