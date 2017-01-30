Scared immigrants

Being a superpower does not give the US any right to arbitrarily impose its will. It will have to conform to global laws and treaties, otherwise, there will be a serious backlash from other centres of power which will strengthen their forces against it. This will be a reminiscent of the cold war. The jingoistic approach of President Trump against Muslims and Mexicans has already alienated them.

Many immigrants are deeply concerned about their future. Pakistan should take concrete measures to counter the derogatory narrative that is constantly being fostered by India that we are exporters of terrorism. It would be helpful in gaining the confidence of the US administration and in establishing security. We must pay heed to this serious issue as the world is changing quickly.

Khalid Zia

Islamabad

