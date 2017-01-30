Fighting corruption

Most recently the Transparency International released its Corruption perception Index (CPI) 2016 which showed that corruption in Pakistan declined in 2016. Pakistan improved its rank by nine spots. It now stands at 61th position in the list of the most corrupt countries. This is a great achievement given the terrible history of widespread corruption in the country. Things are moving towards a positive direction as many international organisations have also praised the country’s gradual tread towards better economic conditions. Some international analysts even called the country as the rising future Asian tiger because of its sound economic policies and initiatives.

If the trend of decline in corruption continues like this and economy continues to grow better, Pakistan will soon be acknowledged as a growing developing country with a powerful economy. Mired in all the negative propaganda and troubles that are faced by Pakistan, this comes as a hopeful scenario for the people of Pakistan who have suffered quite a lot.

Hafsa Khaled

Lahore

