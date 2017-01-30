PM at Davos

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif recently attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos where he was officially invited by WEF Executive Chairman Prof Klaus Schwab. The two also held a meeting to discuss economy and investment potential of Pakistan. Some news reports incorrectly reported that the prime minister was forbidden from speaking at the WEF. The WEF clarifies the rumour and reported that the PM was invited by the WEF and his agenda was prepared in consultation with the PM’s office.

The prime minister’s visit to Davos was very successful as he met world leaders and discussed the country’s financial future. He also met the UN secretary general to discuss the Kashmir issue and urged the world community to stand with the people of Kashmir in their time of need. The participation of the PM at the WEF was greeted with due decorum befitting a head of state.

Nada Yaseen

Islamabad

