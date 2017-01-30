This refers to the article, ‘Fata in the cross roads’, by Talimand Khan (Jan 28).The writer has rightly proposed that the people of Fata should decide their future for peace and prosperity. The choice of the people could be discernible from the historical fact that people of Lower Dir in 1969 opted to merge with the settled area rather than to stay in the tribal agency. There are a number of obvious reasons that explain why Fata should be merged with KP.

The abolition of FCR would put an end to the manipulation and exploitation of people by the elements which have vested interests in the region. The members of provincial assemblies will have to serve the people to win their support in the elections and the MNAs will have to contribute to the development of the area instead of wearing a ceremonial cap. The addition of seats of senators would provide more representation to the area in the Senate and resultant leverage for the rights of their people. Instead of settling their scores by fighting, the people would have the choice to resort to the police and courts to resolve conflicts. The merger of Fata with KP is the need of the hour.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

